Schools staff in Telford school could strike over pay

Union bosses say changes to terms and conditions will see support staff at schools run by the St Chad's Academy Trust lose a big chunk of their earnings and that it will now consult on strike action.

The trust runs 10 schools across the Black Country and Staffordshire as well as Dawley Primary Academy in Telford. Trust chiefs started a consultation in October on proposals to cut terms and conditions for support staff at some of its schools.

The GMB union said the changes would see "already-low-paid" support staff lose more than 20 per cent of their pay.

St Chad's leaders say the move is necessary due to a potential deficit in some of the schools and differences in pay for teaching assistants.

The schools run by the trust are: St James Primary Academy in Rugeley, St Jude's Primary Academy in Wolverhampton, Dawley Primary Academy in Telford, Churchfield Primary Academy in Rugeley, All Saints National Academy in Bloxwich, Birchills Community Academy in Walsall, Bishop Lonsdale Academy in Walsall, Havergal Primary Academy in Shareshill, near Wolverhampton, and Stoke Minster Primary Academy in Stoke.

Stuart Richards, GMB senior organiser, said: “We have tried to work with the trust to find a way forward that mitigates this drastic cut in pay for some of the lowest paid workers.Unfortunately, there is no indication that the trust will consider changing their course."