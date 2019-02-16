Nursery rated 'inadequate' by Ofsted inspectors

Earlyworld Nursery, at Stafford Park, was given the lowest mark overall by Ofsted following an inspection last month.

The nursery has been told it must make a number of improvements by next week.

Ofsted inspectors said effective arrangements were not in place to prevent unauthorised persons entering the premises.

Hygiene practices were also described as 'poor' and there were issues surrounding safeguarding responsibilities.

A report into the findings, which was published this week, said: "Leaders have failed to create a positive safeguarding culture.

"The provider's knowledge of safeguarding practice and procedures is extremely poor.

"Not all staff have a sound understanding of safeguarding. This significantly compromises children's safety and welfare."

It also said leaders do not always follow the safeguarding policy and report concerns about allegations to the relevant agencies in a timely manner.

The report continued: "Staff do not always identify and respond to possible concerns about children's welfare. This puts children at significant risk of harm."

Talking about hygiene practices, inspectors said: "Children are not always encouraged to wash their hands after toileting.

"Staff do not follow sound hygienic practices to help promote children's good health and prevent cross-infection.

"For example, staff change several children's nappies without following any hygiene routines, such as washing their hands, between changes."

The quality of teaching was also described as 'too variable'.

The nursery was rated 'inadequate' for its leadership and for personal development, behaviour and welfare.

It received a 'requires improvement' grade for the quality of teaching and outcomes for children.

It was praised for the 'established sound partnerships' staff have with parents.

The nursery has been told to ensure that managers and staff gain an understanding of how to recognise possible child protection concerns and implement effective steps to prevent unauthorised persons entering the premises.

Other requirements of a notice issued by Ofsted include ensuring that managers follow robust recruitment practices and improving hygiene practices.

It also says teaching practices should be monitored effectively and support, coaching and training should be provided for all staff.

To meet the requirements of the early years foundation stage and childcare register it must use information gained from assessment to plan challenging and interesting experiences that enable children to make at least good progress.

The inspection at the nursery, which has 122 children on roll, took place on January 21.

It was previously rated 'good' following an inspection in 2017.

Paul Edwards, managing director at Earlyworld Nursery, said: "Each area has already been improved to meet or exceed the recommendations.

"We've been told the re-inspection is due next week. We are hoping for a better result."