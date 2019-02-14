Derwen College splashes out on new hydrotherapy pool

The pool is part of a new sports hall and gym at Derwen College, in Gobowen, near Oswestry.

The heating system at the pool also needs replacing.

A fundraising appeal was launched to help towards funding the project. This has included many supporters taking part in sporting events including half marathons to boost the funds.

This week Borderland Rotary Club and the local Rotary International representative visited the college to present it with a cheque for £1,520 towards a specialist shower trolley for the new pool.

The Carevo shower trolley with a powered backrest will be used for those students who have physical disabilities.

Geoff Barre, president of Borderland Rotary, and assistant district governor Sherie Soper presented the cheque to principal Meryl Green.

She said: “We are delighted with the amazing efforts of all our supporters who have been fundraising this year achieving the fundraising target.

“Our work here is continually based around the needs of the students and this includes the updates to the sports facilities.”

The original swimming pool was built in 1970 at a cost of £15,800.