Shropshire students work all set for Russian show

The work will form part of an international large scale project, called A World without War and which aims to show the importance of children being able to live in joy, love and friendship in a peaceful world.

Ten pieces of artwork from pupils at the following schools will appear in the exhibition in Moscow: Oscar Connor from Packwood Haugh. Maya Maya Adams, Ella Haynes-Smith, Charlie Owen, Ryleigh Knight, Conner McCarry all from Martin Wilson School. Jessica McElligott from Priory School. Alexia Emilie Ptotic from Severn Academy and Luke Nemsadze of the Severndale Academy student group.

Seventy children from Shropshire entered the competition and 20 made the shortlist, which has been recently on exhibition at The Hive in Shrewsbury. It was down to the public vote who made it to the finals.

The competition, culminating in internationally shown exhibitions, aims to help today’s children be aware of real conflicts of the past and present, to preserve and develop the best traditions of cultural interaction, to promote tolerance and respect for other peoples and nations and to provide understanding of and respect for history.

The project curators are Svetlana Orlova Solo from Moscow who attended the opening of the exhibition at The Hive, Maggie McKean, Beverley Baker and artist Svetlana Elantseva.

The artwork will be exhibited at The Moscow House of Nationalities in November 2019 and represent the UK in the exhibitions around the world.