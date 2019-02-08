Council education member: New Telford primary school shows healthy economy

Councillor Shirley Reynolds said the town's rapid growth and booming economy had led to more families wanting to come to the area – and the need for a new primary school.

The new 210 pupil primary school will be built near Junction 4 of the M54, and is a result of substantial housing developments scheduled for the north eastern part of Telford.

Following consultation and subject to planning approval, a new free school will be constructed and opened on the new housing development planned for the Millers site adjacent to the motorway junction.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for education, said: "Telford is the fastest growing town in the Midlands and as a business winning council we have succeeded in attracting significant inward investment to Telford, resulting in many jobs being created.

“It is no surprise that families want to come and live in our vibrant town so it is important that we ensure that a great choice of school places is available for young families.

"The plan to build a new school in the north east of Telford is a sign of a healthy economy and vibrant community.

“The need to conduct the seven yearly public consultation provided an opportunity to review the current arrangements and ensure they remained fit for purpose and continue to meet the needs of children in the borough.

“I am confident that the proposed shared catchment area in the north east of Telford will have a positive impact on residents in the Priorslee ward.”

A report to Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet, which meets on February 14, says that the Council has a statutory duty to consult the public on its arrangements for admission to community and voluntary controlled schools at least once every seven years.

The latest such consultation took place between 26 November last year and 18 January 2019.

It looked at oversubscription criteria for admissions, as well as the designation of a shared attendance area for three primary schools – including the new one – to the north east of Telford

The consultation received ten individual responses from nine different schools.