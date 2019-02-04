Danish students get a taste of the Shropshire life

The students from Slotshaven Gymnasium in Holbæk attended lessons, had lunch in the dining hall and heard a talk on the International Baccalaureate qualification at Ellesmere College.

The 16 to 19-year-olds visited as part of a project to see the educational provision in the UK.

Ian Wilson, group leader from Slotshaven, said: “Students at Ellesmere College duly embraced our students both on a professional and personal level and showed them the college at its best.

“From the moment we stepped into the doors of Ellesmere we were impressed not only by the impressive facilities but the welcoming atmosphere of the school. Ellesmere has certainly made an impression on our students."

All students who visited are studying a business related course in Denmark, such as international economics.

They took part in a number of economics and business lessons, had a tour of the facilities on offer at Ellesmere College and watched some sporting fixtures taking place.

As part of the College Global Engagement programme they also welcome students from China and elsewhere - as well as arranging trips for Ellesmere College pupils to visit places such as the Netherlands, Italy and America.

Headteacher Brendan Wignall said it was vital to the life of the school to share best practice and to enrich students’ lives with opportunities outside of the classroom.

“Our students get a lot out of it when they talk to the visitors about how their life here may differ from what our visitors may experience back in the home countries,” he said.