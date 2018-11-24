Further education offer in Bridgnorth will remain 'very strong'

Bridgnorth Endowed School has launched a consultation on the proposal, saying that more than two-thirds of 16-year-olds are choosing to go out-of-town to continue their studies.

But Oldbury Wells School in Bridgnorth recently relaunched and expanded its sixth form and headteacher Sarah Godden says there is still a lot on offer for students who want to remain in the town.

She said: “We were sorry to read in the press, and to hear from parents, the recent decision by Bridgnorth Endowed School to consult over the closure of their sixth form.

“We want to reassure the community and other parents that there is still very strong and high quality provision in the town.

"Our new sixth form has been planned to be able to meet local need more fully.

"This, of course, includes students from both Oldbury Wells School and Bridgnorth Endowed School and from further afield.”

The range of established and new courses at Bridgnorth Sixth Form have been designed by Lisa Thomas, principal deputy and curriculum lead at Oldbury Wells School.

She said: “We have expanded both our academic and vocational offer to accommodate the wider needs of a greater number of students.

"Our curriculum offer is lined up to support students’ progress into university, apprenticeships and employment.”

Current sixth form students at Bridgnorth Endowed School will not be affected by the closure plan.

The school is hoping to develop closer relationships with educational institutions such as King Edward VI College in Stourbridge, Thomas Telford, and the colleges in Shrewsbury, Telford and Kidderminster.

The consultation will run for six weeks.

For more information on the courses on offer at Oldbury Wells School visit bridgnorthsixthform.com

The school says it recently received a number of inquiries from parents.

April Bishell, head of sixth form at Oldbury Wells School, said: “We are making appointments for all interested parents and pupils.”