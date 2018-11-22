Telford schoolgirl footballers in the pink as group donates £400 kit

Telford Park School's girls football team can now continue their season in fine form wearing the newly sponsored £400 kit.

Midlands Riders, a biking group from Telford, sponsored the kit after a member's daughter who plays for the team highlighted the need for new colours.

The group, who do constant charity work throughout the year, hosted a number of meetings on sponsoring a local team or organisation.

Once the newly formed team was known, the group decided it would donate the money to ensure the team can continue playing throughout the season.

The school, based in Stirchley, recently formed the team, and have won their first two matches.

Chris Thomson, from Midlands Riders, said: "We have been looking at sponsoring a team or local club in the are, and it was talked about in our team meetings on the weekend.

"A father in the team has a daughter who has started a new team and they won their first two matches.

"They needed a kit so we decided we were going to sponsor them the £400 they needed.

"We agreed the kit money and went through the process of sponsorship and then agreed to officially hand over the kit."

The group recently came into the limelight when one of its founders, Tony Robinson, broke a world record by performing a wheelie at 127mph at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire.

Earlier in the year, a convoy of more than 70 Midlands Riders took to the streets of Telford, arranging a tour of the borough to raise money for the local charity, Stay, which helps to keep young people off the street in and around Telford.