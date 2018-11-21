Bridgnorth school set to close its sixth form

The school has launched a consultation on the proposal, saying that more than two-thirds of 16-year-olds are choosing to go out of town for their further education.

It is hoping to develop closer relationships with educational institutions such as King Edward VI College in Stourbridge, Thomas Telford School and the colleges in Shrewsbury, Telford and Kidderminster.

Bridgnorth Endowed’s headteacher, Barry Worth, said: “I’m hugely impressed with what’s on offer for our young people and I am delighted to report that these excellent institutions have expressed a keen interest to work with us.

“It’s exciting to consider how this will develop in the future.”

The school said links with local apprenticeship providers and other organisations will also be a key objective in the drive to offer students more choice.

Current sixth form students will not be affected.

Mr Worth added: “We have not taken this decision lightly but it’s what’s right for the school and for the town as a whole.

“With the majority of students looking for more diversity, it’s important for us to respond in the right way and fully prepare them for the next stage of their journey.

Advertising

“We strongly believe that by providing an excellent education up to the age of 16 with even greater support, we will enable students to get into the best universities and secure the most sought-after apprenticeships to build an exciting future for themselves.”

The period of consultation started on Monday and will run for six weeks.

Consultation documents are available on the school’s website.