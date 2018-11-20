Public get first glimpse of students’ stunning £20k Wellington market makeover plan

Winners of The Young High Street Challenge, created by Telford & Wrekin Council, have taken to Wellington's Market Square to display their new shop ideas and receive the public’s feedback.

In a day-long event featuring live music, food and freebies, students also shared their ideas to brighten up the market place with £10,000 in funding.

A borough-wide Dragons’ Den-style competition for coming up with new business ideas and renovations for the market was won by students from Wrekin College, Burton Borough School and Haberdashers’ Adams.

Wrekin College students showcased their idea for Retro Shack, a vintage shop selling retro fashions, sweets and collectibles both in store and online.

Burton Borough and Haberdashers’ Adams students, joint winners of the challenge to improve the look and feel of Wellington Market, were also canvassing public opinion on their creative ideas.

Students will now have £30,000 to make their ideas become a reality early next year in Wellington.

Kathy Mulholland, of Telford & Wrekin Council’s economic development service, said: “The idea behind this was to challenge students to bring a new business into our high street, as well as redecorating and redesigning Wellington Market.

“Retro Shack will be operating from Wellington High Street and run by students with the backing of their business teachers.

“We had a great day showcasing both the new shop and the re-developments to the market, and received lots of great feedback from people of all ages, which is just what we were after.”

The competition was funded from the council’s Pride in Our High Street fund.

Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for finance, commercial services and economic development, said: “Our high streets are vital for bringing communities together.

“We know there are challenges, but we also know there are opportunities.

“We are working hard to help our high streets thrive through a range of grants and schemes that support local businesses.

“The enthusiasm and energy of all of the young people who took part in this challenge was brilliant.

“They had some fantastic ideas to keep our high streets vibrant and relevant to young people.

He added: “I am looking forward to seeing how their ideas will develop since winning the competition.”