'Deep concerns' about traffic safety outside Ironbridge school after pupil hit on zebra crossing

Sue Blackburn, headteacher of the Coalbrookdale & Ironbridge CE Primary School said she was working with Telford & Wrekin Council to improve road safety around Buildwas Road and Dale End.

She said she wanted to reassure parents that something is being done to help combat the dangerous roads around the school.

“I am deeply concerned about the safety of our children coming to school in the morning and leaving at the end of the school day due to the high volume of traffic around the school," she said.

"We are working with Telford & Wrekin Council and our local Councillor Nicola Lowery in actively looking at ways we can put in additional safety measures to keep our children as safe as they can be."

Councillor Nicola Lowery, ward member for the Ironbridge Gorge, said: "I am working closely with the head teacher and council to assess how we can improve safety on the local roads and within our school safety zone.

"The welfare of our community and the safety of pupils and parents that regularly use these roads and routes to school is paramount.

“Both the headteacher and I are keen to ensure steps are taken to improve road and pedestrian safety as this is the second accident this year. Funding was committed for the Coalbrookdale & Ironbridge CE Primary School via Telford & Wrekin Council’s School Safety Scheme and both the school, I and the council are working closely on a scheme to improve the signage as I do not feel it is clear enough that motorists are entering a School Safety Zone.”

Councillor Lowery said traffic calming measures were also being explored.

“It is imperative that the signage ideally may need to extend beyond Dale End roundabout as pupils and parents use the surrounding areas as a route to school and from the local car parks,” she said.

“We are also exploring other means of traffic calming such as a pedestrian refuge and speed cushions to reduce speeding, therefore I would like to reassure local residents and parents that a safety improvement scheme is being looked at to ensure changes are made to protect our community.”