Shining Stars honoured at Dyslexia Awards 2018

Nine awards were presented at the 2018 Dyslexia Awards, held at the Enginuity museum in Coalbrookdale.

The event on Saturday, being held for the third year running, was attended by about 120 guests. Event organiser Elizabeth Wilkinson said the black-tie event was a huge success.

“It was a spectacular evening, the best yet,” she said. “The finalists said they had an amazing evening, the runners up said they were honoured just to be part of such an amazing event.”

Deborah Mitchell, left, receives the entrepreneur award fromi Lindsay Barton of the Federation of Small Businesses

The Shining Star adult winner was Michael Ratcliffe, who was praised for his work supporting the community.

His activities included helping people with learning disabilities at Talking Point and Shropshire Disability Network, and helping the police to better understand people with learning difficulties and autism.

He is also a member of the national forum for learning disabilities, and his work has seen him to travel to Denmark and Luxembourg. The Teenage Shining Star award went to Shannon Davies who excelled in sports while at Ellesmere College, and served as a role model younger pupils who were struggling.

Michael Radcliffe (left) receives his Shining Star adult award from Paul Shuttleworth, representing sponsor True Potential Hypnotherapy

Advertising

The Entrepreneur of the Year title went to Deborah Mitchell from Shifnal, who founded the Heaven Skincare range.

Judges said she had managed to successfully market her products to high-end stores including Harrods, and also to royalty.

The evening also raised £769 for the Climbing Out charity which supports young people who have had to contend with life-changing injuries.

Guest speaker was the charity’s founder Kelda Wood, who was left disabled following an accident in 2002, but went on to become a successful canoeist.

Advertising

Shannon Davies, receives the Shining Star teenager award from Anton Gunter of Global Freight Services

There were also categories for people who work to support those living with dyslexia.

The Learning Support Award went to Amy Hughes of Ellesmere College, while Jane Hill of Haper Adams University took the Special Needs Co-ordinator title.

Nicky Hunter, also of Harper Adams took the Educator category.

Sally Joyner took an award for her work with Dyslexia Information Day, which was held at Telford International Centre earlier this year, while Rebecca Davidson collected the Supportive Employer award on behalf of A&S Landscapes.

The Innovation award went to Denise McGowan, while there were special recognition certificates for Kate Edwards, Lisa Powell, Sharon Thomas, Katie Mckeown, Eli Wilkinson and Nicky Brown.