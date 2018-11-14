Tributes to paid to popular Oswestry teacher

Ruth Lloyd joined The Marches School as a teacher back in 1985, and worked there ever since in a number of different roles including pastoral and teaching positions.

The school was informed on Friday morning of her passing, and the academy trust CEO Sarah Longville paid tribute to the teacher, who has played a part in the education of a significant number of people in the area over many years.

She said: "We are saddened beyond words with the news that Ruth has passed away.

"Having worked at the Marches School for over 30 years, Ruth had a huge impact on educating a significant number of people in the Oswestry area and she will be missed by so many."

She added: "Ruth will forever be in our hearts and we would like to send Ruth’s family all of our love at this very sad time, and offer our support to them through this difficult period.”

Ruth began working at one of the former schools, Fitzalan School, that became part of the Marches School.

In 1985 she moved to the pastoral team as a head of year, before joining the school's leadership team.

The school said many aspects of the school today have come from her work, including the launch of the training school, year 11 presentation evening and the educational trip to New York.

As a way of honouring her name, from 2019 there will be an award presented at the presentation evening in her memory.

A statement from the school added: "Aside from the countless students that have been taught and educated by Ruth, many members of staff have benefitted from Masters’ and other qualifications delivered from the training school and the bid to become a teaching school was written by Ruth.

"The Marches School owes a lot to the work and commitment Ruth has given to the school from training the next generation of teachers, to the support she has given to leaders and students in the school."

The school statement said she died surrounded by her family, and details of her funeral will be uploaded to the school's website.