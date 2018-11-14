Broseley pupils create artwork of poppies to mark war centenary

Pupils at John Wilkinson Primary School in Broseley were invited to make clay poppies which were glazed and fired in the school's kiln.

Those who had relatives who died during the war were also encouraged to print the names of the fallen soldiers on the poppies.

They have been set against a green backdrop, made from wood, which bears the inscription: 'We will remember 1918-2018'.

Year four teacher Becky Kerr said: "It's been a whole school effort.

"Every child was invited to make a clay poppy which was glazed and fired in our own school kiln.

"We asked parents if they would like to have the name of a fallen soldier, someone they may have been related to who fought in the war, imprinted on the poppy.

"We always have a big focus on the remembrance.

"With it being the centenary of the end of the war we wanted to make sure every child contributed to the artwork.

"It will now be displayed in the school corridor and we are looking forward to the reactions we will get from parents."

The artwork was created over a period of three or four weeks.

Pupils have also been taking part in other activities to mark the centenary.

A theatre company was invited into the school to lead an interactive soldier workshop.

An actor pretending to be a soldier from the First World War spoke about life in the trenches and showed pupils a number of artefacts related to the war.

A remembrance assembly was also held and pupils took part in Broseley's remembrance service on Sunday.

They recited the poem In Flanders Fields.

Mrs Kerr said: "The children engaged well with everything.

"To do something that the whole school could get involved in, it is really special for them."