Classy move for revamped Bridgnorth sixth form

Oldbury Wells School held a launch evening to showcase its revamped A level provision on Thursday evening.

The town’s mayor Ron Whittle and wife Carol attended a special launch event, as did students, parents and representatives from universities.

Headteacher Sarah Godden said: “We were thrilled to host this event for our community. Our new sixth form is open to applicants from students in our area, we have had a change of name to make this clear. We are extending this provision from firm foundations.

“Our school has achieved some very strong results built from great specialist teaching.

“Our school was ranked second for A levels and first for vocational results in the DfE Shropshire tables last year.

Inclusive

April Bishell, the head of sixth form, said: “The increased range of subjects will mean that our sixth form should be more inclusive and we will be able to offer a good range of subjects for students achieving the new grade 4 and above in their GCSEs – including those highest performers at grade 9.” The sixth form will now offer more vocational courses, as well as new health and social care courses.

Lisa Thomas, the deputy principal, said: “We are choosing a new range of courses from the areas of health and social care, applied science, sports, visual arts, business, modern foreign languages and ICT.

Advertising

“In particular we will be increasing our range of vocational level 3 courses.

“We are also considering how we could further broaden our existing A-level offer.”

Two follow up events for Year 11 students will offer more opportunities to learn about options.

The events will go ahead on November 20 at 9.15am and 3.30pm.