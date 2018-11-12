Menu

Advertising

Classy move for revamped Bridgnorth sixth form

By Rob Smith | Bridgnorth | Education | Published:

A school in Bridgnorth is expanding the range of subjects on offer at its rebranded sixth form.

Mia Clement,16, Lillie Platt, 16, Mayoress of Bridgnorth Carol Whittle, Paddy Russell, 17, headteacher Sarah Godden, Annabel Martin, 16, and sixth form headteacher April Bishell at the launch of Oldbury Wells School's new Bridgnorth Sixth Form College

Oldbury Wells School held a launch evening to showcase its revamped A level provision on Thursday evening.

The town’s mayor Ron Whittle and wife Carol attended a special launch event, as did students, parents and representatives from universities.

Headteacher Sarah Godden said: “We were thrilled to host this event for our community. Our new sixth form is open to applicants from students in our area, we have had a change of name to make this clear. We are extending this provision from firm foundations.

“Our school has achieved some very strong results built from great specialist teaching.

“Our school was ranked second for A levels and first for vocational results in the DfE Shropshire tables last year.

Inclusive

April Bishell, the head of sixth form, said: “The increased range of subjects will mean that our sixth form should be more inclusive and we will be able to offer a good range of subjects for students achieving the new grade 4 and above in their GCSEs – including those highest performers at grade 9.” The sixth form will now offer more vocational courses, as well as new health and social care courses.

Lisa Thomas, the deputy principal, said: “We are choosing a new range of courses from the areas of health and social care, applied science, sports, visual arts, business, modern foreign languages and ICT.

Advertising

“In particular we will be increasing our range of vocational level 3 courses.

“We are also considering how we could further broaden our existing A-level offer.”

Two follow up events for Year 11 students will offer more opportunities to learn about options.

The events will go ahead on November 20 at 9.15am and 3.30pm.

Education News Bridgnorth Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News