Ex-Dragon Theo Paphitis runs rule over hopefuls in Telford

More than 1,200 school pupils from across the country descended on Telford International Centre (TIC) for the final of the Ryman National Enterprise Challenge yesterday.

The competition tasks the pupils with coming up with a business idea, with a team of judges, including Mr Paphitis and Apprentice winner James White, deciding on the best efforts.

Mr Paphitis said the competition was filling a gap left by the education system in getting youngsters involved in the world of business, and inspiring the next generation.

Pupils from schools across Shropshire were at the event

He said: “The fact is we spend the vast majority of our life at work and as part of growing up and at school we are taught nothing about being entrepreneurial.

“What the competition does is get the children into the right zone in a wonderful way about how brilliant business is, how to think outside the box, how to be commercial, how to learn about new ideas and it is hugely enjoyable.”

He said the demand to take part in the event, which has involved 50,000 pupils this year, demonstrates its importance.

He said: “It has had an impact. It is in the fifth year and I have seen it grow and grow and grow and the growth is because there is a demand for it.

Advertising

Apprentice winner James White and event organiser Michael Dyer, from Telford

"The guys running it are brilliant and passionate about what they do – but as brilliant as they are, it would not grow without the demand.

“We know there is not enough done in the education system and that is why these events exist because there is a demand and appetite for it and it fills a great gap.”

Charlton School from Telford was one of those taking part, and the team of Abi Stevens, Emily Jones, Sasha Thomas and Lucy Simmonds were hoping their idea would secure them the top prize.

Advertising

The pupils, working with teacher Abbie Wills, came up with the idea for a laptop case with a wi-fi box, USB ports, headphone sockets, and an in-air charger.

Former Diversity stars Perri Kiely and Jordan Banjo with pupils from Walton Priory Middle in Stone

Mrs Wills said the pupils had taken a lot from the competition.

She said: “I think they have learned to work as a team, they have done a lot of problem solving, they have probably improved their listening skills towards each other, and they have improved their confidence in presenting.”

Other local schools vying for the prizes were Adams’ Grammar School, Burton Borough School, The Corbet School, Hadley Learning Community, Bishop’s Castle Community College, Holy Trinity School, Prestfelde Preparatory School, Thomas Adams School and Ercall Wood Technology College.

There were two elements of the competition, one for key stage three pupils and one for key stage four.

The first was to create a YouTube advert for a new activity at Kidzania’s indoor city at Westfield Shopping Centre in London, and the second was a “back to school” marketing campaign for Ryman Stationary’s stores – the company owned by Mr Paphitis.

Event organiser Ben Dyer said they hoped the competition would help get youngsters ready for the workplace.

He said: “We started in 2013 and the idea was all about getting young people prepared for the world of work. A lot of it is about social mobility. I am from a council estate myself and I have wanted to give all young people a chance – and that is the reason we have had the success we have had with the uptake.

“It is about developing the key employability skills, team work, leadership, and inspiring them.

“It has been great that we have had so many schools involved, particularly in Telford, and the support from the council. Being a Telford-based business we are delighted to bring it to the TIC for the second year in a row.”