Shortlist is music to school's ears

The Charlton School, Wellington, which is currently preparing for its annual music festival - Charltonbury - has been named as a finalist in the music category at the Education Business Awards.

The awards will be made at a London ceremony on Friday.

Organisers say that the education business awards are held to improve the standard of education and acknowledge best practice.

Music teacher, Mr Joe Austin, said that Charlton was in invited to apply for the school music award.

"We were honoured to have been shortlisted as a finalist," he said.

"It is testament to the of the enthusiasm and the hard work that the students put in and of the school recognition of how important music and expressive arts is to education."

He said that the Charlton's new site, which opened in 2016 had state-of-the-art facilities well used by the students.

"We have several practice rooms, designated classrooms and a high end recording studio as well as performance spaces around the school. The hall has raked seating and excellent sound and lighting equipment to allow for productions.

"As well as a choir and orchestra many of the students form bands or perform as individuals. We have hundreds of students taking part in our whole school productions, our Charlton's Got Talent evening and the summer Charltonbury."