First intake tells of life at Shrewsbury’s new university

The pioneering postgraduates are studying hard after the excitement of the opening of University Centre Shrewsbury.

The first intake of 20 students are having lecturers and seminars at Rowley's House as part of their Certificate in Management Studies (CMS) and Certificate in Public Health (CPH) courses.

The postgrads say they are feeling lucky to be studying in the "quaint" former museum and are reaping the rewards of being in the centre of town.

Rowleys House, Shrewsbury

Richard James, 24, who lives in Mount Pleasant studied Legal Practice Course at the University of Law in Birmingham. He said: "I grew up here and came back after university and applied to do the internship with Shropshire Council to get more experience in working with local government. Then I applied to do the graduate course and I was successful.

"It's brilliant. I actually used to work here at Rowley's House showing people around so it's weird being back studying here but it's a beautiful building. It's about time we had a university. It will encourage people who live here to stay here, to study here and to get a job here. Because people tend to stay where they go to university."

Darren Edwards, 24, of Bayston Hill said: "I went to uni in London and worked in London for a couple of years. Then I came back to work for Shropshire Council and this offer was part of it. The course was originally going to be at Wolverhampton but I would rather support the local education economy. It's perfect. It's just about as central as you can get."

Luke Bennett, who is an advanced healthy lifestyle trainer at Herefordshire Council studying public health, said: "I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity of studying the postgraduate Certificate in Public Health. I see it as a great opportunity to expand my knowledge in public health and acquire new skills to enhance my contribution within the Public Health team, helping to reduce health inequalities within Herefordshire.

Advertising

"I'm sure it will also provide a perfect opportunity to meet fellow public health professionals from Shropshire and hear about the approaches they take to addressing public health issues."

University Centre Shrewsbury is established by the University of Chester and Shropshire Council with the hope that it will become "free standing" over time.

The chance to study the Master of Business Administration (MBA) is also being offered from this autumn with more postgraduate courses from early next year.

Postgraduate courses planned to be offered from early 2015 are Shrewsbury Business Masters, Diploma in Management Studies, Master of Science (MSc) in Museums Practice, MSc Sustainable Heritage Practice, MSc History of Science.

Undergraduate courses are due to start at University Centre Shrewsbury in autumn 2015.