Pair jailed after Dyfed-Powys biggest heroin haul

Michael James Price and John James Rooney

John James Rooney, aged 44, was caught with had £2,325 in cash which he claimed was made up of wages, despite later claiming to be unemployed.

He was caught following a Dyfed-Powys Police surveillance operation which uncovered the force's largest ever heroin seizure.

Officers saw significant drugs dealer Michael James Price, 48, and Rooney, 44, carrying out an exchange in west Wales on May 14.

Evidence then led to Rooney, of no fixed abode, being located by the Powys Roads Policing Unit. He admitted supplying heroin, possessing criminal property, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

When Price was arrested following a stop and search of his car uncovered 1kg of heroin with a street value of £125,000 plus he had 35 smaller plastic bags in his jacket pocket.

Detective Sergeant Steve Jones, of the Ceredigion Serious and Organised Crime Team, said the force was pleased to see both men put behind bars.

“A thorough investigation was carried out into the two men, including drugs analysis, digital and financial enquiries, and DNA testing, which proved both Price and Rooney’s fingerprints were present on a number of the bags of heroin,” Det Sgt Jones said.

Rooney was jailed for four-and-a-half years at Swansea Crown Court on Monday.

Price, of Aberystwyth, admitted possessing heroin with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of heroin in connection with the discovery of heroin worth £45,000 at an address in the town in August 2020. He also admitted attempting to escape lawful custody relating to an incident which saw him attempt to scale a 10ft high gate in an attempt to flee justice.