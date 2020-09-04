Menu

Suspected County Lines drug dealer from Birmingham arrested in Telford

By Rory Smith | Telford | County Lines | Published:

A suspected county lines drug dealer has been arrested in Telford.

Amari Miller was arrested at Telford Central Railway Station and charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, and offering to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

The 19-year-old was arrested earlier this week and more than 100 wraps of Class A drugs were seized during the operation.

Miller, of Auckland Road, Sparkbrook, in Birmingham, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court today.

The arrest was part of a West Midlands Police investigation into county lines drug networks operating throughout the region.

County Lines Crime News Telford
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

