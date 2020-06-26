Wanted man arrested during North Wales drugs raids

Officers from the Wrexham Rural Policing team executed three drug warrants in Ruabon this morning.

The man from the Merseyside area was detained on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and a number of items including phones, cash and drugs paraphernalia have been seized.

He was also wanted for offences by Merseyside Police.

The action was part of an international day against drug misuse and trafficking which resulted in properties in Dennis Court, Maelor Place and Ffron Coch being targeted.

In addition, officers placed a closure notice on a property, in Rhosymedre, that had been used to supply class A drugs, while the vulnerable occupant has been housed elsewhere for his own safety.

Acting Inspector Luke Hughes said: “I believe these actions demonstrate our determination to protect our rural communities from the effects of class A drugs and to target those who seek to exploit vulnerable individuals for their own gain.

“We would like to thank the wider community for their support today and for the information that has made today successful.”