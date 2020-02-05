Advertising
Two people charged after 'county lines' drug raid
Two people have been charged with drug offences after class A substances were seized in a police raid.
Officers searched a house in Etnam Street, Leominster, on Thursday.
Kieron Atkins, aged 21, of Denbigh Road, Tipton, was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of criminal property. He has been remanded in custody.
Isabel Dimitrios, aged 52, of Etnam Street, Leominster, was charged with permitting a premises to be used for an unlawful purpose. She was due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court this morning.
Detective Sergeant Nick Shutt said: “These charges demonstrate how we are proactively working to disrupt and dismantle drugs supplies into our local communities by targeting county lines drugs gangs and organised networks.”
