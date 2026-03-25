The footage was captured by paramedics who were called to the home of Leon Pratt on October 26, 2024.

Neighbours had called the emergency services after becoming concerned having not seen the disabled 64-year-old resident of Downemead, Hollinswood, Telford, for more than two weeks.

Jason Trundle, 52, is on trial for the murder of Mr Pratt at Worcester Crown Court. He denies that charge but has pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and preventing a lawful burial.

He has also admitted manslaughter, but that has not been accepted by the Crown.