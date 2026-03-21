Police appeal after daylight theft of Audi from Shropshire country park

West Mercia Police say a white Audi A1 Sport was taken from Severn Valley Country Park in Alveley on Monday, March 16, sometime between 5.30pm and 6.05pm.

Appealing for witnesses and information, a spokesperson for the force said the vehicle's registration ends in 7546.

Severn Valley Country Park

They said: "We would like to hear from you if you witnessed this incident/know of the whereabouts of this vehicle or persons involved.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 and quote crime number reference number of 22/24008/26."

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, online or by phoning 0800 555 111.