Trio appear before judge accused of West Midlands wheelie bin murder

Two men and a woman have been remanded in custody until May after appearing before a Crown Court judge over murder charges after a man’s body was found in a wheelie bin in the West Midlands.

Tammy Sturdy, 45, and Camron Sturdy, 21, appeared in the dock at Warwick Crown Court together on Friday, minutes before a separate appearance at the same court by 37-year-old Shane Turkington.

All three defendants are accused of the murder of Thomas Niven, 37, who was found dead in a wheelie bin in Coventry’s Cash’s Park last Friday.

Remanding the first two defendants in custody after hearing submissions from counsel for the Crown and a defence barrister, Judge Kristina Montgomery KC said: “You will next appear before the court on the 8th of May.

“At that hearing you will be expected to answer the charge against you.

“Between now and then your lawyers will speak with you and take your instructions.

“When we see each other again we will make preparations for you to have a trial if that is what is necessary in your case.”

After making clear that no trial date had been set, the judge told Turkington, who made an appearance lasting for three minutes: “The court has determined that there will be a plea and trial preparation hearing on the 8th of May.

“On that occasion the defendant will be expected to enter a plea to the indictment that he faces.”

There were no applications for bail on behalf of Turkington, of Spencer Road, Earlsdon, Coventry, or his co-defendants, both of Poole Road, also Coventry.