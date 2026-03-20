Former addict spared jail after her three children found in 'squalor' and within easy reach of drugs and paraphernalia

The 34-year-old woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her children, was visited by West Mercia Police at her home in the Ditherington area of Shrewsbury in January last year.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard yesterday (March 19) that when officers stepped inside the property, they found her three children, aged between six and 14, were living in a “state of squalor”.

Mr Philip Beardwell, prosecuting, told the court there was so much rubbish in the property that the woman and children shared with other adults that the kitchen and bathroom doors wouldn't close.

He said there was no food in the house except for what was “rotting” in the fridge and the bathroom was in an unsanitary condition.