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Motorist, 25, who failed to provide sample to police in Shrewsbury gets road ban

A motorist who failed to provide a blood sample to police has been banned from the road.

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By Nick Humphreys
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Farhan Ditta, aged 25, was asked to give a sample to officers in Shrewsbury on July 30 last year, but failed to do so.