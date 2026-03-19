'Carer' accused of murdering Telford man who took him in said he wanted to 'kill' victim, court told

Kayleigh Huelin made the comments giving evidence in the trial of Jason Trundle.

Trundle, 52, of no-fixed-abode, is on trial at Worcester Crown Court accused of the murder of 64-year-old Leon Pratt. He denies the charge.

He has admitted charges of fraud and preventing a lawful burial.

Trundle was living with Mr Pratt at his home in Downemead, Hollinswood, Telford, and was effectively his carer, having been invited to live there by the victim when he was homeless.

Worcester Crown Court (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Mr Pratt was discovered dead in his room with "maggots everywhere" on October 26, 2024.

Trundle told paramedics, who had attended after calls from concerned neighbours, that Mr Pratt had been dead for 12 days, but said he had not killed him.

The trial earlier heard an examination of Mr Pratt's body revealed injuries to his ribs, and neck.