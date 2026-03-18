An update from West Mercia Police said that all four people have been charged with being concerned in the supply of class A and class B drugs

The charges follow a series of arrests during raids in Market Drayton on Monday - March 16.

Those charged include Dane Enright, 37, of Hookgate in Market Drayton, Neil Davies, 37, of Shrewsbury Road in Market Drayton, Jason Butter, 38, of Pipegate in Market Drayton, and Jenna Naggington, 39, of Market Drayton.

In a post on social media Market Drayton Police added: "They all appeared at Telford Magistrates Court yesterday (Tuesday 17 March).

"Enright and Butter were remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court at a later date. Davies and Nagington were released on bail."