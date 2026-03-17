Woman involved with Liverpool to Shropshire drugs line found with crack cocaine and heroin in hidden Kinder eggs

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Alison Watkins and Carl Bott had both been involved in the supply of hard drugs from Merseyside into Shropshire.

Bott was found to have been involved in two separate county lines - the 'MJ' line and the 'JJ' line in 2021 and 2024.

His involvement in the operation to supply crack cocaine and heroin to Shropshire addicts earned him a lengthy jail sentence, handed down at Shrewsbury Crown Court today - Tuesday, March 17.

Watkins was sentenced after being found with two Kinder eggs containing thousands of pounds of crack cocaine and heroin, prepared in street deals.

Watkins, who was given a suspended sentence for her part in the offending, was found with the items hidden in her underwear.

Bott, 36, of no-fixed-abode, pleaded guilty to four counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs - two counts involving crack cocaine and two involving heroin.

Watkins, 48, of Charles Way, Market Drayton, admitted two charges of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs - involving crack cocaine and heroin.