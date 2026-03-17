A new Rural and Wildlife Crime strategy will boost patrols and engagement in Powys

Dyfed-Powys Police has reaffirmed its commitment to keeping rural communities safe with a new rural and wildlife crime strategy.

The aim is to increase patrols by rural crime officers and build stronger relationships with communities. Officers will seek out opportunities to engage with people at events and offer more crime prevention visits.

Working in the largest and most rural police force area in England and Wales, Dyfed-Powys Police’s rural crime team cover a huge area. They work to tackle crimes affecting farms, smallholding, coastlines and wildlife. Their improved visibility aims to increase reporting and intelligence in these rural communities.

Inspector Matthew Howells, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “Rural crime can often go unreported. We want to have a stronger presence, and expand both Farm and Rural Watch, to increase reporting. This will give us extra data to shape our patrols and disrupt criminal activity."

"Our rural crime officers will be promoting property marking and security. We want to reduce repeat victimisation and disrupt criminal activity.”

In 2025, Dyfed-Powys Police received 49 reports of livestock theft. They also took 42 reports for quad bike theft and 60 for heritage crimes. Heritage crime harms historic assets and sites. It includes illegal metal detecting or looting, and off-roading on such sites.

The most reporting crime was livestock worrying. They received 60 reports of this through 2025.

Chief Constable Ifan Charles recently met with members of the farming community. He was joined by Dafydd Llywelyn, the Police and Crime Commissioner, and the rural crime team. They discussed the new strategy and the updates to livestock worrying laws.

The meeting was at a farm belonging to Anwen Hughes, the regional vice-president of the Farmers’ Union of Wales. Also present was Rob Taylor, the Rural and Wildlife Crime Co-ordinator for Wales.

The group heard about Anwen’s recent loss of three lambs after a livestock attack. They spoke about the changes to livestock worrying laws, and how to raise awareness of them. They also spoke about how the new rural and wildlife crime strategy can help communities.

Chief Constable Ifan Charles said: “The impact these crimes have on rural communities can’t be underestimated. People’s livelihoods and homes are intertwined.

“The new strategy puts people in the rural communities at its heart. Protecting huge rural areas of Dyfed-Powys presents a different challenge to urban areas. Our rural crime teams will work with people to understand the challenges and keep them safe.”

You can report rural, wildlife, and heritage crime via 101 or online at Rural, wildlife and heritage crime reporting | Dyfed-Powys Police. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

The new rural and wildlife crime strategy can be found online at: Rural policing | Dyfed-Powys Police