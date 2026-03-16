Who's been sentenced in Shropshire courts - including defendants from Telford, Shrewsbury, Worfield and Wolverhampton
Here are some of the latest sentences handed down at Shrewsbury Crown Court and Telford Magistrates Court, covering March 9-15.
James Bleasdale, aged 25, of Hadley, Telford
Offence: Harassment without violence of a woman in Telford between November 2024 and May 2025
Sentence: 12-month community order including fine of £108 and 15 rehabilitation activity days; two-year restraining order against victim
Sarah Perry, aged 38, of Burcot Lane, Bromsgrove
Offence: Theft from a shop in Telford on July 7, 2025
Sentence: Nine-month community order including paying compensation of £100 and 12 rehabilitation activity days
Rebecca Mifflin, aged 35, of Barons Cross Road, Leominster
Offence: Driving with excess alcohol in Ludlow town centre on February 6, 2026
Sentence: £768 fine; 12-month driving ban
Christian Davies, aged 50; and Daniel Davies, aged 29; both of Hallon, Worfield