Who's been sentenced in Shropshire courts - including defendants from Telford, Shrewsbury, Worfield and Wolverhampton

James Bleasdale, aged 25, of Hadley, Telford

Offence: Harassment without violence of a woman in Telford between November 2024 and May 2025

Sentence: 12-month community order including fine of £108 and 15 rehabilitation activity days; two-year restraining order against victim

Sarah Perry, aged 38, of Burcot Lane, Bromsgrove

Offence: Theft from a shop in Telford on July 7, 2025

Sentence: Nine-month community order including paying compensation of £100 and 12 rehabilitation activity days

Rebecca Mifflin, aged 35, of Barons Cross Road, Leominster

Offence: Driving with excess alcohol in Ludlow town centre on February 6, 2026

Sentence: £768 fine; 12-month driving ban

Christian Davies, aged 50; and Daniel Davies, aged 29; both of Hallon, Worfield