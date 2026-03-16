Two members of Black Country gang who stole thousands of pounds of goods and equipment will have to pay back one pound each

A Proceeds of Crime hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court dealt with three members of the nine-man gang which carried out raids nationwide including at firms in Walsall, Oldbury, Willenhall and Telford between October 2019 and February 2022.

Driver Christopher Aston was told he was equally as culpable as the other eight members of the gang despite his solicitor describing him as a "hired hand".

Christopher Aston

Aston, originally from Hodder Grove, West Bromwich, who was jailed for three years in November 2024 for his part in the crime, was not present in court. In his absence the prosecution said he benefited in equal part from three of the thefts, and also took part in a fourth in which nothing was taken.

The three raids he was said to have taken part in included the theft of items from B&Q as well as trailers with a total value of items of £80,572.39; one of Stella Artois and pallets to the total of £23,212.80; and one of fluffy hot water bottles worth £34,059.02 as well as £40 worth of chocolate.