Telford sex offender, 56, deleted web history, had animal porn and went abroad instead of signing the register
A sex offender has admitted possession of animal porn, deleting his internet history and going abroad instead of signing onto the register.
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Robert Ayres, aged 56, failed to tell officers about his foreign travel plans in August last year.
He also failed to complete his annual sex offenders registration on October 3 last year.
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