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Telford sex offender, 56, deleted web history, had animal porn and went abroad instead of signing the register

A sex offender has admitted possession of animal porn, deleting his internet history and going abroad instead of signing onto the register.

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By Nick Humphreys
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Robert Ayres, aged 56, failed to tell officers about his foreign travel plans in August last year.

He also failed to complete his annual sex offenders registration on October 3 last year.