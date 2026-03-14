British Ironwork Centre accepts 4,000 knives taken off city's streets in Knife Angel campaign

The British Ironwork Centre, on the outskirts of Oswestry, hosted Lichfield District Council, which handed over the latest collection of knives retrieved from knife banks across the city.

The visit marks the third handover of weapons since the initiative began in 2023, with 1,958 knives collected in the past year alone.

In total, more than 4,400 knives have now been safely removed from the streets of Lichfield through the '#DitchTheBlade' initiative.

Yvonne James from Lichfield District Council and Clive Knowles, chairman of the British Ironwork Centre

Inspired by the Knife Angel's 2023 visit to Lichfield, four knife banks were installed across the city, giving residents a safe and anonymous way to dispose of unwanted knives, blades and other weapons.

The Knife Angel sculpture by Alfie Bradley was made from more than 100,000 seized blades

Clive Knowles, chairman of the British Ironwork Centre, said: “A huge thank you to everyone for pulling together to take these weapons off the streets, it truly is tremendous to see.”

The knife banks will remain in place and will continue to collect knives from the public going forward, helping to reduce the number of weapons across the streets of Lichfield.

Police forces, councils or community groups who want help with knife banks can contact the British Ironwork Centre online.