Four young lambs have been killed in a Powys dog attack

The lambs aged between two and three weeks old suffered various injuries including bites, open wounds and broken spines.

The incident happened sometime between 8am and 4pm on Tuesday, March 10 in the Rhulen area, between Hunded House and Rhosgoch.

Dyfed Powys Police are appealing for information on the incident.

A police spokeperson said; “Our Rural Crime Team Officers are investigating a report of a livestock attack in the Rhulen area.

“Livestock attacks and worrying are criminal offences and comes under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Act 1953, where a dog attacks or chases livestock causing death, injury or suffering.

“This isn’t just a threat to a farmer or land owner’s livelihood, it’s also a dangerous situation for the animals involved, and could lead to more risk if the animals get onto the road.

“Always keep your dog under control around other animals and if you see a dog on the loose worrying or attacking livestock.”

Anyone with information that could assist this investigation should report it to police online at https://orlo.uk/08Eeu, via email at 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101. Quote ref: 26000196740

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.