Boozed-up Christopher Hutchinson, aged 36, struck the victim to the head and yelled abuse before the police came to arrest him.

A remote Shrewsbury Crown Court hearing was told how Hutchinson went to the victim’s house in Shrewsbury late on March 18 last year, charging upstairs to her bedroom before attacking her.

He grabbed her around the throat and pushed her back onto the bed, where the baby girl was lying.

“He got on top of her and restrained her by putting his knees on her arms,” said Danny Smith, prosecuting.

The victim described Hutchinson as looking “evil and nasty” during the assault, in which he struck her to the head multiple times.

“He was screaming at her,” Mr Smith added.