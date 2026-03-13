Llandrindod Wells man accused of a sexual offence with a child will stand trial in 2027

Matthew Webb denied one offence when he appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Friday.

The 55 year-old of Glan yr Ithon denies attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child on October 17 2023 and October 20 2023.

He had also denied two charges of making indecent images of a child when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court previously.

But at the crown court, the Crown Prosecution Service offered no evidence on these two charges.

His Honour Judge Richard

Webb will remain on unconditional bail until that date.