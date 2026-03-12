Trial date set for man accused of religiously aggravated assault and criminal damage at Shropshire mosque
A man who denies assaulting a man and causing criminal damage at a Shrewsbury mosque will stand trial next month.
By Rob Smith
Scott Kerry, 31, is accused of pushing a man and damaging a fire alarm and roof tile during an alleged confrontation at the Shrewsbury Muslim Centre on Monday, March 2.
It is alleged he committed the offences at the centre off Preston Street shortly before 5pm, and that the offences were religiously aggravated. He was arrested later that day.