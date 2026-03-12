‘Circumstantial evidence is dangerous’ jury warned in murder trial of rapper gunned down in Telford

The men are in the dock charged with the murder of Tamba Momodu.

The 20-year-old drill rapper, also known as Teerose, was shot dead outside The Fitness Factory at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford on October 13, 2020.

Mahamud Tarabi, 33, of Whiteleys Parade, Uxbridge; his cousin Ahmed Karshe, 31, of no fixed abode; and Deria Hassan, 33, of Greenford, London, are standing trial for murder at Leicester Crown Court, sitting at Loughborough Magistrates court.

A fourth man, Merje Ngoy, 25, of no fixed abode, had been facing the same charge but was acquitted by judge’s direction earlier this week.

Over the last six weeks the prosecution has claimed Tarabi and his cousin Karshe killed Tamba Momodu in a “revenge attack” having plotted the murder with Hassan, who has admitted torching the Skoda Octavia used in the killing that was found burnt out in the Forest Glen car park near the Wrekin.