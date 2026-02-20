Man arrested in Bridgnorth over £10k garage theft found with nearly £5k of drugs

Bridgnorth Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft, and possession of class A drugs with intent to supply on Wednesday (February 18).

Officers were called to Morrisons Daily on Lodge Lane.

They said that they had subsequently discovered class A drugs worth around £4,600.

The individual was then arrested over reports that £10,000 had been stolen from Worfield Garage in the town on Saturday, February 14.

A spokesman for Bridgnorth Police said: "A man has been arrested in connection with drug offences, as well as a burglary in Bridgnorth.

"On Wednesday, February 18, officers from Bridgnorth’s Safer Neighbourhood Team were alerted by staff at Morrisons Daily on Lodge Lane to a man acting suspiciously.

"When officers attended a man was found to be in possession of class A drugs with an estimated sale value of £4,600, a quantity of class B drugs and £300 in cash.

"The 43-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, and was then further arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft in relation to two incidents that happened over the weekend.

"On Saturday (February 14) officers received a report that toiletries were taken from Superdrug in Bridgnorth at around 2.30pm.

"Then a further report was received at 7.22pm that £10,000 was taken from a safe at Worfield Garage in the town.

"The man remains in police custody as further enquiries are carried out in to the different incidents."

Inspector Damien Kelly said: “This arrest reflects the partnership working between local businesses and our safer neighbourhood teams.

"The quantity of drugs recovered, along with the suspected links to recent burglary and theft offences in Bridgnorth, highlights the seriousness of this investigation.

“We know how concerning these incidents are for the community and I want to reassure the community that we are committed to tackling both drug-related crime and offences that impact local businesses.

“Our enquiries are very much ongoing and we will continue to take robust action against those who cause harm in our town.”