Jack Blackwell admitted one charge of being in possession of a prohibited image of a child, between June 11 2022 to October 16 2024, during a previous appearance at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court.

At the same court on Tuesday (February 10) he was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence and a community order.

Blackwell, 38, of Tan Y Castell, was caught after Dyfed Powys Police received a referral from South Wales Police about the uploading of one picture of a child to the internet from an account associated with the defendant’s mother in September 2024.

Prosecuting, Ms Skye Connors said officers then executed a warrant at the defendant's address on October 16, 2024.

She said PC Tristan Smith and DS McClaren attended, Blackwell was present, the property was searched and a number of devices were seized.

Two mobile phones were examined and found to have three video files of computer-generated children engaged in sexual activities with adults stored on them.

Blackwell was arrested and taken to Brecon Police Station where he initially denied being in possession or uploading the items but he said anything in his possession was unintentional.