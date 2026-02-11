Kile Straker, aged 35 and Ethan Colbourne, aged 23 were arrested 11 days after the incident at a house in Priory Road, Dudley on July 3 last year where shots were fired from a grey Audi. A woman in her 20s was struck by a bullet which went through the front door and suffered life-changing injuries.

A third man, Kieron Atkins, aged 27, was arrested in West Bromwich a few days later. Three other men from the Black Country were convicted of charges around the shooting.

After a four-week trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court, Straker, of Armstrong Drive, Wolverhampton; Colbourne, of Moat Road, Tipton; and Atkins of Rydding Lane, West Bromwich were convicted earlier this week of attempted murder and possession of a fireman with intent to endanger life.

Kile Straker, Ethan Colbourne and Kieron Atkins

The initial arrests came after officers reviewed hours of CCTV footage to track the movements of the Audi and any other vehicles used in the planning of the shooting.

Checks revealed the Audi was stolen from an address in Wednesbury in the early hours of July 2 then parked on a car park on Weavers Rise, Dudley.

At around 11.45pm on the same day the Audi was then driven from the car park to Priory Road where it drove past the address three times, before five shots were fired.

After the initial arrests, Stephen Simms, aged 24, Iranveer Gill, aged 28 and Kye Everitt, aged 25 were also tracked down and detained.

Gill, of Bridgnorth Road, Shipley, was also convicted of theft of a motor vehicle.

Iranveer Gill, Stephen Simms and Kye Everit

Straker and Colbourne along with Simms, of Alexandra Road, Wolverhampton had already pleaded guilty to the same charge before the start of the trial.

Five of the men are due to be sentenced on March 26.

Everitt, of Daley Road, Wolverhampton pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle at an earlier hearing and received a 12-month prison sentence.

Dramatic moment men were arrested after woman was injured in Dudley shooting

Detective Sergeant Lucy Mooney, from West Midlands Police's Major Crime Unit, said: “This investigation involved hours of reviewing CCTV footage to build up a picture of the people and cars involved.

“We discovered that previous owner of the stolen Audi was Straker. He kept the second key for the car and when he needed it, he arranged for it to be stolen.

“The group then used the car as part of the planned shooting. Five bullets were fired at the victim’s home – and one of those struck the woman in the pelvis. She now has life-changing injuries.

“This was a terrifying incident and we hope the men spend many years behind bars.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We work 24/7 to identify criminals involved in serious and organised crime and bring them to justice, under Operation Target."