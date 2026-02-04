Former West Bromwich Albion footballer faces a trial over an alleged breach of a non-molestation order

Former England footballer Andy Carroll, whose previous clubs include West Bromwich Albion, faces trial after indicating a not guilty plea to breaching a non-molestation order.

The striker, who has also played for Newcastle and Liverpool, indicated the plea at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old, who currently plays for National League South club Dagenham & Redbridge, played nine matches for England between 2010 and 2012, scoring twice, including one goal at Euro 2012.

Former England footballer Andy Carroll arriving at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court, Essex, where he is accused of breaching a non-molestation order. Picture date: Wednesday February 4, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Wearing a green coat and using crutches with a foot brace on his left foot, Carroll spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth at the brief hearing.

Asked if he would like to be tried in a magistrates or crown court, Carroll said: “Crown please.”

District Judge Roy Brown bailed Carroll and he will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on March 4.

The judge told Carroll: “Your next appearance at court will be at Chelmsford Crown Court on March 4 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

“On that occasion you will be asked to enter a plea, if it remains a not guilty plea then arrangements will be made for a trial.”

Asked if he would like to sit rather than stand by a court clerk, Carroll said: “I’m ok, I’ll stand.”

Carroll began his professional career with Newcastle United before transferring to Liverpool for £35 million in 2011, later playing for West Ham, Reading and West Brom among other teams.