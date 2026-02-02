The material was taken from the range at Lilleshall Hall Golf Club, near Newport, on Thursday, January 15.

The turf, which was in a roll ready to be laid, had been donated by Telford's Carpet Loom, and was going to be used to make the range more accessible for injured veterans from the Battle Back Centre at Lilleshall's National Sports Centre.

Mark Shervill, the pro at Lilleshall Hall Golf Club, has been working with veterans from the centre for years - giving them the chance to come and play golf, with around 24 attending every week.

Lilleshall Hall Golf Club near Newport. Photo: Google

The material was going to be used to upgrade the access to the range, making it easier for amputees or those in wheelchairs to access the site.

Mark has urged anyone with information, or who is offered a large roll of artificial grass, to contact the golf club and let them know.

He said it was hugely disappointing to have it stolen, when it was destined to help those who need support.

He said: "It is for the armed forces to have a better facility so it is more accessible for all the abilities.

"They haven't stolen it from me, they have stolen it from the people that would benefit and that's really sad."

Mark said the roll was too big for one or even two people to move, and that it had been by the range, waiting to be fitted.

He said: "We have been waiting for the weather to improve so we could put it down; it has been too wet for the glue to go down, and too cold for it to go off."

He added: "If anyone has been offered it or knows anything about it get in touch."

Anyone with information can contact the club on 01952 604776 or email honsec@lhgolfclub.co.uk.