The killer of West Midlands school boy Leo Ross’s killer caught on police body-worn video claiming to be a witness

The youth, who had inflicted a fatal stomach wound on Leo on a secluded path beside Birmingham’s River Cole, told officers he had not touched the victim – hoping not to involve himself in the inquiry.

Other footage issued by West Midlands Police after the 15-year-old pleaded guilty to murder on Thursday, shows Leo walking home from school towards the nature reserve where he was attacked for no reason.

His killer, then 14 but now aged 15, did not know Leo and is not believed to have taken anything from him during the killing in the Hall Green area on January 21 last year.

CCTV footage captures the 15 year-old murderer of Leo Ross riding his bike home after the murder.

As paramedics battled to try to save Leo, his killer, who was not known to him, claimed he was riding past on a bike and had made efforts to summon help.

Body-worn video shows him telling a male officer: “I was probably here around about three. I just come out every now and again and ride my bike.”

Body-cam footage captures the 15 year-old murderer telling police how he found Leo Ross.

Telling the officer he was intending to ride towards a mechanic’s shop in the local area, the killer added: “I was gonna come through here ‘cos that leads that way.”

Referring to a woman who had contacted the police, the youth, who cannot be named because of his age, added: “I seen him and I seen this woman – she was walking down so I told her to call you guys.

“Then I went to get some help from different people, and that’s all I know about it.

“He was laid there like that when I got here, and that’s all I know about it.”

CCTV footage captures the 15 year-old murderer or Leo Ross riding around the murder scene.

After being asked if he had seen anyone near Leo, the youth added: “I’ve seen him and then as I was looking… I didn’t touch him because that could put me in the case.

“But I’ve seen her (a female passer-by) – she was walking there. So then I came and told her to call the police.”

The youth, whose voice has been disguised on the footage to protect his identity, gave his details to police during the encounter and was later arrested after being linked to the killing and other offences.

CCTV footage captures Leo Ross walking from school towards the murder scene.

He pleaded guilty to murder on Thursday at Birmingham Crown Court, after a trial date was vacated last summer while he was still being assessed by psychiatric experts.

The youth, who was 14 at the time of the killing and is now 15, also admitted two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent on January 19 and 20 2025, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm on January 21 2025 in relation to separate attacks on other victims as well as having a bladed article on the day he killed Leo.

He denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm on October 22 2024 and assault by beating on December 29 2024 in relation to two further victims and those charges were ordered to lie on file.