Ben Owen was sentenced at Mold Crown Court today (Thursday, January 29)

Ben Owen told his 79-year-old victim in the darkness of a November night that ‘he wanted his Morgan Plus 4 car’.

Owen, of Oldbury, West Midlands then followed the pensioner, grabbed him by the shoulders and his tie and threatened him saying “If you don’t give me your car keys I am going to hurt you.”

The 35 year-old appeared at Mold Crown Court today (Thursday, January 29) for sentencing.

Prosecuting, Mr Simon Parry said Owen had pleaded guilty to robbery, theft of the car and possession of cannabis and cocaine at the magistrates court.

He said the incident happened at about 10.30pm on Tuesday, November 18 after the pensioner returned to his Powys home in the Morgan sports car after a meeting.

On his driveway the mask wearing Owen approached him and said he wanted the car.

When the owner told him ‘don’t be silly’ and walked to his house, Owen followed him grabbed him by the shoulders and his tie and threatened him saying “If you don’t give me your car keys I am going to hurt you.”

As the owner tried to get into his home, Owen grabbed his car keys and went to start the car.

As he did so he said; “I am very sorry to do this, I do not want to take your car but I am in financial trouble and I have debts all over the place.”

Owen said he would raise money on the car and then return it.

The pensoner said he needed his coat and briefcase out of the car and his house keys and Owen returned those to him.

He demanded the victim's phone number and said he’d call in about 30 minutes before speeding off in the £35,000 classic car.

A short while later, Owen called the victim and presented him with two choices: either the car be stripped and sold for spares, or the owner could buy it back from him.

He called again later and asked what value the pensioner placed on the car – he refused to negotiate with Owen’s demands and he phoned 999 to make the report.

Specialist units including roads policing and the dog unit were deployed to track down the suspect and the stolen car.

At around 3.30am, the vehicle was spotted having been abandoned on a driveway in the nearby village of St Harmon.

Officers continued their search on foot to locate the suspect when they noticed a shadowy figure lying down under a tree.

PC Edwards called out for the person to remain where they were, but instead, he leapt to his feet and jumped over a garden fence and into a field. Chasing after him on foot, PC Edwards continued to warn the suspect to stop running and surrender himself.

With Owen refusing to give himself up, the officer tackled him to the ground, before arresting him on suspicion of robbery and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Following a person search, Owen was further arrested for possession of Class A and Class B drugs.

The stolen vehicle was seized for forensic examination before being returned to its rightful owner.

Mr Parry said in a victim impact statement, the pensioner said: “It would be a lie to say this incident has not shaken me up. This is a safe area, nothing like that happens here and it’s come as a total and utter surprise to myself and my neighbours.

“I don’t feel safe in my own home anymore and have considering moving, but that would be running away from my problems.” He said he had organised quotes for CCTV at his home

The owner said he felt Owen must have had prior knowledge that he had taken the Morgan car out because he would not usually use it for trips like that and that worries him.

He said to Owen: “I don’t really bear any personal animosity towards you.

“Although I was and am somewhat traumatised I was not physically hurt which at my age would have taken a long time for me to recover from. I have a lot of on-going health problems and this on top has not helped.

“I hope your future improves.”

The court was told Owen has one previous offence for drink driving in 2023.

He told the Probation Officer preparing a pre-sentence report that he had no prior knowledge of the victim and only saw the vehicle as he was leaving Tesco and it was swerving on the road and he believed the driver did not deserve to be driving such a vehicle.

Mitigating, Ms Ember Jade Wong said Owen had written a letter of apology to the victim, had pleaded guilty to the offences and at 35 years of age was on a precipice of his first custodial sentence.

She acknowledged the incident would have been utterly terrifying for the victim and she said Owen acted out of desperation.

She said in the weeks prior to the incident he had been seeking help for his mental health and building pressure of his mounting debts that led him to make this ‘impulsive, stupid decision’.

In references he was described as a hardworking, family man.

Ms Wong said he was now paying off his debts, had been offered two jobs in tarmacking and bricklaying and he, his partner and their child will have to move out of their tenanted property and downsize. He has seen his GP for help with depression and sleep problems and hopes to get an ADHD diagnosis.

She said he was deeply ashamed to find himself before the court and because of the impact it has had on the people he loves.

His Honour Judge Mr Mills said the victim's car was no doubt his pride and joy.

He told Owen: “I don’t know why the events happened you have never satisfactorily explained except that you say you had debts.

“I cannot believe that the owner was swerving in his vehicle and did not deserve to have it.

“This case has not been about any material loss to the pensioner, it is about the dreadful way in which you treated him.”

He jailed Owen for 16 months but said 35 days Owen had spent on a curfew would be counted off his sentence.

He received eight months in prison for the theft of the vehicle, to run concurrently, and there was no seperate penalty for the two drug possession offences.

DS Adam Clark, the officer supervising this case, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Ben Owen today. This result shows that we will do all we can to bring offenders to justice.

“Mid Wales is a beautiful place to live, and local residents deserve to feel safe as they go about their daily lives. Today’s outcome is as a warning to anyone seeking cause harm in our communities that they will be caught.”

Anyone concerned about the safety of their vehicle is encouraged to read the crime prevention advice on the Dyfed-Powys Police website: Preventing car and vehicle theft | Crime Prevention | Dyfed-Powys Police