Six men due in court accused of kidnapping 21-year-old from address in Telford

The men were charged in connection with an alleged kidnapping last month and are due to appear in court.

The charges are in relation to an incident on Monday, December 29, where a 21-year-old man was taken from an address in Telford.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

The victim suffered a number of injuries during the incident. West Mercia Police said he is being supported by specialist officers.

Jawad Hussain, 20 and of Windsor Road in Arleson; Shariq Raza, 20 and of Span Meadow in Wellington; Haider Ali, 22 and of Mongomery Road in Wellington; Ehteshan Hussain, 22 and of John Broad Avenue in Arleson; Faheem Chohan, 23 and of Windsor Road in Arleston and Shayyan Hussain, 24 and of John Broad Avenue in Arleson, have all been charged with kidnap.

All six are due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court tomorrow (Thursday, January 29).

The men previously appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 1, where there were remanded in custody.

Two men, aged 29 and 51, who were also arrested on suspicion of kidnap, have been released on police bail as enquiries continue.