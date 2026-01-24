Watch: Police in Telford issue video appeal for help after Ironbridge rape

West Mercia Police is investigating the report of a rape involving a woman in her 20s who was attacked between 9.45am and 11.25am in a forest area just off Beech Road in Ironbridge on December 24.

Officers say a white man, with short dark hair and around 5ft 10in who was wearing dark jeans and black coat at the time of the incident is a suspect.

Detective Inspector Danielle Logan has issued a video appeal for witnesses.

DI Logan

In it, she said: “Today marks a month since the attack, and we are continuing to appeal to the public for any information. Officers will also be out in the area today carrying out foot patrols and conducting door‑to‑door enquiries.

“If you were in the area on Christmas Eve and witnessed anything, or saw anyone acting suspiciously, please speak to officers or contact police, no matter how insignificant you believe your information may be. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage.

“Enquiries show that the forest area where the attack happened leads to Beech Road, as well as Woodside Avenue and Newcomen Way. We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in those areas or who has relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.

“Officers are working hard to identify the suspect, and we ask anyone who was in the area on Christmas Eve between 9.45am and 11.25am, or who may know who the suspect is, to contact police immediately."