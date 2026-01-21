Paul Wilson had been staying in Builth Wells with his partner last August. They argued and got in the car to drive home, earlier than they planned.

Wilson appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where he admitted driving a vehicle when over the drug drive limit on August 19 2025.

The 42 year-old of Parc Meurig, Douglas Terrace, Besthesda, Bangor had not less than 58 micrograms of Benzoylecgonine per litre of blood, which exceeded the specified limit of 50 micrograms.

Prosecuting Mr James Sprunks said police saw a white Audi being driven on a private road on August 19 between 9.30am and 10.30am.

They stopped it and Wilson had slow and slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. A roadside drug swipe was positive for cocaine and he was taken to Newtown Police Station where a blood sample was taken, showing the level of the drug.

The court was told Wilson has no previous convictions.

Mitigating, Mr Gareth Walters said the couple had stayed in the area the night before and had not planned to leave as early. But after an argument they got in the car to drive home.

Mr Walters said Wilson complied with everything asked of him and he had given an early guilty plea. He said there were no other aggravating features to the case.

He said the spray painter does have some debts outstanding.

Magistrates fined him £550 and banned him from driving for 12 months.

He will also have to pay a £220 surcharge and £85 costs.